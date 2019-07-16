As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Harvard Management Co Decreased Its Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Sigma Investment Counselors Lowered Holding by $379,095

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $203.99. About 8.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $364.49. About 1.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – lnsitu and University of Alaska Fairbanks to Partner in Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update; 06/04/2018 – Boeing wins American Airlines widebody jet order; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Third-Quarter Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Did Apple Abandon Its AR and VR Headset Dreams? – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) sentiment toward the stock is improving this year – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.06 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprott Inc invested in 50,610 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited invested in 2.78% or 173,436 shares. Beacon Financial Gru holds 20,777 shares. 4,402 are owned by Stadion Money Mngmt Lc. Haverford Svcs Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 76,393 shares. Alethea Capital Mgmt Lc has 2,775 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited invested 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 31,670 are owned by King Wealth. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 25,378 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Agf reported 130,151 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 0.17% or 1,316 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital holds 3.61% or 29,888 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Co invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak has invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Indiana Trust Inv Management owns 26,086 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 106,530 shares to 359,797 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.34 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 400,000 shares. Iberiabank reported 2,182 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 1,707 shares. Wms Partners Ltd owns 2,256 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. S R Schill & Associates invested in 4,336 shares or 1% of the stock. Maryland-based Lafayette has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Keybank Association Oh holds 0.28% or 123,858 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability has 2,023 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited holds 0.47% or 2,023 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 15,569 shares. Intll Group Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Natl Pension Service reported 540,750 shares. First Utd Bancorp Trust reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Argent Tru holds 1.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 49,813 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability has 1.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).