As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Increased Its Position by $500,850; Applied Materials (AMAT) Market Valuation Rose While Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $331,539

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 124.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 8,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 15,309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 6,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 5.93 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 01/05/2018 – APPLE CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASES; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims #Apple at work on 11-inch #iPadPro, no new #iPhones in first half of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,204.14 up 57.65 points – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: A Trio of Buys; Tech Ramps Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Applied Materials (AMAT) to Conviction Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.29% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 4.48M shares. Cordasco Financial Network invested in 69 shares. Nomura Incorporated accumulated 193,129 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Covington Capital Mngmt owns 22,470 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 180,083 were reported by Utah Retirement. Fmr Limited Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 26.03M shares. Bridgeway Management has invested 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 27,685 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 0.08% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 7,316 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sumitomo Life Ins owns 17,820 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 3,488 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Etf by 1,690 shares to 12,681 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr B by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,036 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple Analyst: Tariff ‘Gut Punch’ Is ‘Mini Wrench’ In iPhone Demand Story – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.