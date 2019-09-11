As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.49 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Tuttle Tactical Management Lifted Position

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 48.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 18,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,801 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 38,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $222.46. About 35.42 million shares traded or 38.99% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 01/05/2018 – The Cable – U.K. Data, Tariffs & Apple; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 09/04/2018 – Jamf and Maryville University Offer Students a Unique Approach to Learning with a Modern Tool; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 455.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 5,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, up from 1,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.31. About 1.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,651 shares to 3,980 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 23,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,641 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 7,832 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bangor Fincl Bank owns 858 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 2.30 million shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm owns 12,758 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Stack Fincl stated it has 883 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & has 4.24M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc holds 1,368 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi owns 2,561 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Company reported 160 shares stake. New Jersey-based Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers And Merchants holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 84 shares. Mirador Cap Partners Limited Partnership reported 1,645 shares stake. Park National Oh holds 1,135 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 16,354 shares. De Burlo Group holds 7,064 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Stock Looks Interesting After Recent Punishment – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Amazon Stock Should be in Your Cart Ahead of the Recession – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cable One Inc by 6,113 shares to 36,354 shares, valued at $35.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 74,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Comparing Apple TV+ With Netflix Isn’t Fair – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Apple Card: It ‘Just Works’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc invested 4.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regal Inv Limited Liability Com reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 732,065 shares. Veritable Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 239,108 shares. Endowment LP accumulated 2,050 shares. Roosevelt Invest Incorporated reported 160,684 shares. Td Capital Management Limited Company reported 0.2% stake. Farmers Tru reported 55,215 shares. Noesis Mangement Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lifeplan Fincl Gru, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Howland Management Limited holds 38,962 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Lc invested 1.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al accumulated 0.31% or 39,108 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Company stated it has 72,414 shares. Int Ca holds 0.89% or 39,391 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.