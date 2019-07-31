As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Columbus Circle Investors Cut Its Position; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Position In Royal (RGLD) Was Raised

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Royal (RGLD) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 3,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,419 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 17,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.09. About 97,813 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 82,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 316,061 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.04 million, down from 398,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $9.38 during the last trading session, reaching $218.16. About 34.93M shares traded or 31.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bancshares Na holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio. 3,325 were reported by Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 101,009 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Cap Prns stated it has 1.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Sprott invested in 0.59% or 29,697 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs has invested 0.56% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 11,542 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Verity Asset Mngmt reported 4,180 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Legal General Public Limited Co holds 120,179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 139,534 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com stated it has 59 shares.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd by 14,842 shares to 433,753 shares, valued at $21.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On (NYSE:SNA) by 4,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,455 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt (FLOT).

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 102,696 shares to 137,638 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 165,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.