As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Increased Its Position; Elk Creek Partners Holding in Gogo (GOGO) Has Upped by $1.21 Million as Stock Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 302,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.76M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, up from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 374,064 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 21/03/2018 – Gogo Business Aviation Hits Milestone with 100th Business Jet Now Flying with AVANCE L5 System; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 6.50 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOGO INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc; 05/03/2018 – Gogo CEO Is Going Away, Replaced By Top Investor — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR INVESTMENT HAVE HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 10,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 25/05/2018 – JicksonCt: Apple is customizing VW’s T6 Transporter vans with autonomous technology, according to a Bloomberg source.…; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delaware-based Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). American Bancorporation reported 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Osborne Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 91,324 shares. Winslow Asset Management accumulated 94,677 shares. New York-based Harvest Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 148,813 shares stake. Sarasin & Llp holds 293,434 shares. Greystone Managed invested in 1.18% or 105,661 shares. Check Mgmt Ca reported 0.12% stake. Guardian Invest Management reported 5.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa holds 3,011 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Zweig has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Novare Capital Limited Liability holds 2.15% or 72,412 shares in its portfolio. Opus Inv Mgmt holds 0.51% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Olstein Cap Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 23,500 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 16,025 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 108,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 0.04% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) or 1.28 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 74,485 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 55,963 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 501,257 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 540,836 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 72,607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 65,000 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 2.33M shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 3,454 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 101,600 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 93,320 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $22.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,237 shares, and cut its stake in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc.