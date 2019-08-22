As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Bridgecreek Investment Management Cut Its Position; Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Cwh Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 81,749 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53 million, down from 86,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $213.11. About 4.99 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.11. About 73,164 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,020 shares to 56,878 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,566 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 13,222 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates reported 12,663 shares stake. Amica Retiree Medical Trust stated it has 1,759 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Lc reported 401 shares stake. 83,468 are held by Captrust Financial. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 0% or 230 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 14,159 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group reported 1.49 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 51,970 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invests Co reported 185,333 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 2% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 6.08M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 24,248 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 0.01% or 388,299 shares.

