As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Advisory Alpha Raised Holding by $378.77 Million; Mattel (Put) (MAT) Position Lifted by Silverback Asset Management Llc

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 3.43 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel named Ynon Kreiz as its new CEO; 18/05/2018 – Hot Wheels® Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel Bond Transaction Improves Liquidity; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 60C; EST. LOSS 40C; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Mattel Inc. Snr Unscd Notes Rtg To ‘B+’ (RR: ‘5’); 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis reportedly in talks to leave the company; 20/04/2018 – MATTEL – KREIZ TO GET TARGET ANNUAL CASH INCENTIVE OPPORTUNITY UNDER MATTEL INCENTIVE PLAN OF 150% OF BASE SALARY, UP TO MAXIMUM OF 300% OF BASE SALARY; 16/03/2018 – S&P PLACED MATTEL INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan Toy

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 1,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,420 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 billion, up from 7,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 01/05/2018 – The Cable – U.K. Data, Tariffs & Apple; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Commerce Of Delaware reported 40,396 shares. 1,400 were reported by Yorktown Mngmt & Research Inc. Moreover, Albert D Mason has 0.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,608 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 81,471 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has 596,386 shares. Bouchey Financial reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 178,874 are held by Massmutual Trust Comm Fsb Adv. Telos Mngmt stated it has 56,561 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Lp accumulated 3.27% or 530,927 shares. Texas Yale has 0.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Menlo Advisors Limited Com stated it has 23,433 shares or 3.17% of all its holdings. 2.54 million were reported by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company. Inv Serv Of America Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,718 shares. Court Place Limited Liability invested in 0.75% or 9,800 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 138,407 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 170 shares to 2,663 shares, valued at $523.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 25 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,321 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

