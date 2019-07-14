As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Raised Position by $571,725; Hollencrest Securities Has Trimmed Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $558,920 as Stock Price Rose

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 3,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,892 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87M, up from 106,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – Apple has an iPhone design problem it’s getting harder to solve; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers t; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie Shaw stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Lc has 0.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,095 shares. Commercial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd accumulated 8,793 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability owns 31,274 shares. The Texas-based Academy Management Tx has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,000 shares. Moreover, M&R Cap Mngmt has 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,739 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc accumulated 11,544 shares or 4.83% of the stock. Green Square Cap Lc reported 1.37% stake. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 6,781 shares. New Jersey-based Hamel has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcgowan Grp Asset Management owns 816 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,299 shares. Blue Chip Prns has invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Granite Investment Prns Limited Liability stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX) by 80,000 shares to 130,250 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cramer: 4 Companies Can Compete Against Amazon In Retail – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Etsy’s Free Shipping Push Sounds Like a Marketing Gimmick – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon Says Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Starvation Wages’ Comment ‘Just Wrong’ – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, LEN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, NVCR, WGO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest reported 2.16% stake. Martin Currie Ltd holds 93,085 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 2.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 39,108 are held by Tudor Inv Et Al. Moreover, Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il owns 385,917 shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.66% or 12,486 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak reported 11,273 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Art Limited Liability Company invested 0.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Asset Management One Ltd has 2.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Signalpoint Asset Lc has invested 4.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenleaf Tru accumulated 0.44% or 139,368 shares. National Asset Management Inc has invested 2.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management reported 345,040 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “In Case The Bears Are Right About Apple – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Apple (AAPL) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.