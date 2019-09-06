As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Wealth Architects Upped by $355,320 Its Stake; Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Principal Financial Group Boosted Position by $26.14 Million

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 23.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone Still Gushes Cash — Heard on the Street; 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 378,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.15 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.26. About 4.28 million shares traded or 52.35% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cordasco Financial Net stated it has 2,471 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Martin Inv Management Lc owns 110,574 shares or 5.47% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale accumulated 0.81% or 106,026 shares. Burgundy Asset Ltd accumulated 2.48% or 1.27M shares. Longer Invests holds 10,278 shares. Blue Chip Inc reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 167,819 are owned by Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Trust. Capital Advsr Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 88,122 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie stated it has 476,517 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability holds 42,375 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Cadinha & Limited has invested 0.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advsr Asset Mgmt has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) holds 75,150 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Com owns 57,353 shares.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Limited Company holds 0.25% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 164,492 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 34,529 shares. Amica Retiree has 0.09% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 1,517 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability reported 495,558 shares. Amarillo State Bank holds 0.21% or 7,650 shares. Moreover, North Star Invest has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 178,301 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt reported 15,326 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd accumulated 65,253 shares. Wexford Lp owns 29,570 shares. Jump Trading Limited Co invested 0.12% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Farmers Merchants has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 1,900 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp accumulated 44,418 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comml Bank Of The West invested in 54,489 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

