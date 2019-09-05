As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Viking Fund Management Has Increased by $570,000 Its Stake; Channing Capital Management Increased Its Torchmark (TMK) Position by $491,022

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 20.99 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 102.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 6,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 11,983 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, up from 5,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gibson Cap Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 35,056 were accumulated by Lipe And Dalton. Oakbrook Invs stated it has 3.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 27,221 were accumulated by Sunbelt Secs Inc. Mar Vista Invest Prtnrs Lc invested in 3.57% or 712,286 shares. Jones Financial Cos Lllp holds 0.04% or 96,840 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested in 38,723 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Lpl Financial Lc accumulated 2.33M shares. 18,845 are held by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Com has invested 1.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smart Portfolios Ltd Co owns 800 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Ltd owns 50,100 shares. Peconic Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 6,825 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 11,743 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Novare Mngmt Limited invested in 72,412 shares or 2.15% of the stock.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 30,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.02% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.02% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Orrstown holds 0.08% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 710 shares. Washington Bankshares, Washington-based fund reported 2,043 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability invested in 236 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Century Inc reported 492,557 shares. Montag A Assocs Incorporated holds 0.08% or 9,959 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 917 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 323,734 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 24,000 shares. Ameriprise reported 55,466 shares. Aqr Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 314,004 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Management Corporation has 0.12% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 2,627 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp has 5,592 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Company has invested 0.02% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK).