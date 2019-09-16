As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lowered Holding; Nwq Investment Management Company Holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Has Cut by $343,070 as Share Price Declined

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 24,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 2.81 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.25 million, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 648,858 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.)

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 13,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 159,787 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.63M, down from 173,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 20.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.43M for 10.35 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 62,116 shares to 201,332 shares, valued at $20.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.