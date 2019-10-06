As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, St Germain D J Co Lowered by $3.12 Million Its Holding; Berkley W R (WRB) Shares Rose While Willow Creek Wealth Management Has Lifted Position

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 15,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 185,238 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.66 million, down from 201,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 444,019 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benin Mgmt stated it has 37,533 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested in 38,519 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Hallmark Mngmt Inc accumulated 132,154 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Weik Management invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company reported 71,770 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Osterweis Mgmt reported 7,717 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp reported 21,580 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Tru Co Of Oklahoma reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcf Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% or 17,248 shares in its portfolio. Vista Cap Prtn holds 0.14% or 3,644 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Gp has 2.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 6,461 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $917.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB) by 33,782 shares to 355,756 shares, valued at $38.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond (GOVT) by 14,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 814,375 shares, and has risen its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

