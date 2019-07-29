As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Sprott Increased Position by $493,290; Firstenergy (FE) Holder Intact Investment Management Has Lowered Position as Share Value Rose

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,610 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $968.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $210.55. About 10.50M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 16/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IS SAID TO PLAN MTGS W/ APPLE, GOOGLE EXECS; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,200 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 116,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 857,218 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings for FirstEnergy Solutions and Subs; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SUPPORTS BANKRUPT UNIT’S CALL FOR FEDERAL AID; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Plans to Invest Up to $4.8 Billion From 2018-2021; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Massive Restoration Effort as New, Powerful Storm Impacts New Jersey; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy calls on US energy secretary to save nuclear, coal plants; 10/05/2018 – Penelec’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 09/03/2018 – Met-Ed Crews Focused on Completing Restoration by Late Friday Evening; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY EARNINGS FORECAST INCLUDES FES CREDITOR DEALS: CEO; 09/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Readout of Call Between Governor Phil Murphy and FirstEnergy President and CEO Chuck Jones

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Three Mile Island nuclear reactor set to be sold, dismantled – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities to Return Tax Savings to Customers and Invest in Grid Modernization – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JCP&L Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Restore Service Following Damaging Wind and Severe Thunderstorms – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $388.43M for 15.15 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 7,800 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 90,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.04% or 1,550 shares in its portfolio. M&R Cap holds 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 500 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division has invested 0.14% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Kistler accumulated 2,283 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.11% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). City Holdg has invested 0.05% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 363,592 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.08% or 713,402 shares. 9 are owned by Financial Management Pro. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 696,595 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. Veritable Lp owns 7,180 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Invest Mngmt Inc reported 3.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ser holds 1.76% or 29,180 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Ltd Llc holds 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 275,345 shares. Rockshelter Limited Liability reported 2.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lumina Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). St Johns Investment Management Company Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,199 shares. Hwg LP has invested 2.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Lp stated it has 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 109,892 shares or 1.35% of the stock. First Personal Finance Service holds 0.9% or 15,603 shares. Adirondack accumulated 20,424 shares or 2.81% of the stock. Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cincinnati Corp holds 1.17 million shares. Guyasuta Investment Inc invested in 0.46% or 21,600 shares. Amer holds 4.06% or 242,000 shares.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) by 478,644 shares to 304,381 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ssr Mng Inc.