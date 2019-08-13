As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Snow Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $20.63 Million Its Holding; Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) Shareholder Reinhart Partners Has Cut Holding by $624,168 as Stock Declined

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 8,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 356,230 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81M, down from 364,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 2.65 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 71.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 109,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 261,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.61 million, up from 152,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerco Com (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2,426 shares to 93,001 shares, valued at $34.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1St Source Corp Com (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 38,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Cision Ltd Shs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White International Ltd stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gw Henssler & Associate owns 187,748 shares. 12,040 are owned by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Moreover, Chevy Chase Holdings has 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 481,110 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 16,496 shares. Raymond James Advsrs accumulated 38,944 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 236 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dean Inv Associate Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 54,078 shares. Comgest Invsts Sas accumulated 12.8% or 8.07M shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 111,882 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.08 million shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus owns 2.79 million shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 3,355 shares. Colony Gp Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 11,561 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 47,490 shares to 560,212 shares, valued at $56.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 38,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 992,422 shares, and cut its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

