As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Polar Securities Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.88 Million

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 610.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 12.43 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Apple Faces the Music — Heard on the Street; 18/03/2018 – AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $17.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 2,047 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Limited Liability invested 0.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sandhill Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Drw Securities Limited invested in 0.39% or 36,371 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 741 shares. Pnc Group Inc Inc invested in 7.34 million shares or 1.42% of the stock. Assetmark reported 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap invested in 5.65M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cumberland Prtnrs reported 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Com owns 199,336 shares. The Idaho-based Caprock Group Inc Inc has invested 1.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goodwin Daniel L reported 2,050 shares. Guardian Cap LP reported 20,623 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Selway Asset reported 42,594 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 31,245 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership accumulated 75,500 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 16,750 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 6,890 shares. Jane Street Gp owns 22,255 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 11,495 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). D E Shaw & invested 0.24% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Daiwa Secs Gru holds 8,500 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Lp reported 3.12% stake. Twin Secs accumulated 622,559 shares. Reinhart Prns Inc has invested 2.69% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 44,520 are held by Hsbc Plc. 41,130 were accumulated by Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo says annual report will be late – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo posts $650.6M in quarterly sales, says merger is on track – BizWest” with publication date: August 22, 2019.