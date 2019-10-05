As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Parnassus Investments Cut by $22.72 Million Its Position; Financial Counselors Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Decreased by $769,230

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 115,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455.60 million, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Apple loses top slot of India’s premium smartphone market to Samsung; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback scheme and dividend rise; 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: CHESTNUT HILL SOUND INC. v. APPLE, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1808 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a victory lap as China revenue rockets on strength of iPhone X; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 14,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 400,013 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.89 million, down from 414,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 133,286 shares to 6.41M shares, valued at $535.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 99,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Dallas holds 2,128 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 264,190 shares. Monarch Cap invested in 22,438 shares. Bailard has 2.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 173,549 shares. Fort Lp holds 12,477 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Denali Llc accumulated 900 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 2.1% or 9,276 shares. Reliant Limited Liability Corporation invested in 27,655 shares or 4.14% of the stock. Old West Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Country Trust Bankshares reported 4.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny reported 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jensen Inc accumulated 3.55% or 1.57M shares. Veritas Mgmt Llp owns 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,216 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Azimuth Mngmt Limited holds 1.8% or 136,577 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 107,866 shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks holds 994,462 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Puzo Michael J invested in 0.21% or 10,245 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 1.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northeast Consultants owns 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,698 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Valicenti Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.18% or 6,570 shares in its portfolio. Comgest Glob Sas owns 399,400 shares. 69,226 were accumulated by Stillwater Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. Palouse Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 73,437 shares. Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 74,379 are owned by Private Trust Communications Na. Connable Office has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mariner Llc accumulated 0.71% or 1.08 million shares. Qci Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.53% or 294,828 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 22,010 shares to 85,331 shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 62,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 895,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

