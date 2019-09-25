As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Kemper Master Retirement Trust Cut by $1.24 Million Its Holding; Majedie Asset Management LTD Increased Equifax (EFX) Position

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $218.92. About 5.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 106.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 27,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 53,209 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21M, up from 25,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.42. About 96,809 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE ENGAGED IN INSIDER TRADING; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX: YING WAS `SEPARATED’ FROM FIRM FOR VIOLATING POLICIES; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS BEGOR IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN ANNUAL INCENTIVE BONUS OF 100% OF HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Equifax Inc.’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/04/2018 – BEGOR RESIGNS FROM FICO BOARD DUE TO BEING NAMED AS EQUIFAX CEO; 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors; 23/05/2018 – Equifax: Private Label Credit Card Delinquency Rates Up 57 Basis Points, Highest Since 2011

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 4,371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Res has 0.04% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 564,772 shares. 5,710 are held by Regions Fincl. Bokf Na holds 3,743 shares. Brown Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 10,700 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership has 0.76% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 764,524 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 281,786 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability reported 3,093 shares stake. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 4,783 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Co. Shell Asset invested in 70,040 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 20,860 are owned by Korea. Virginia-based Com Of Virginia Va has invested 0.03% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 6,527 were accumulated by First National Bank. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 17,155 shares.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Equifax Canada Partners with Skills4Good NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equifax partners with Urjanet for alternative data – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alchemy Technology And Equifax Partner To Drive FinTech Innovation – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 449,779 shares to 632,627 shares, valued at $25.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 110,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,449 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple fund invests $250M in Corning – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Holding Pattern: Fed Meeting Coincides With Sizzling Geopolitics, FedEx Earnings – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: The iPhone 11 Demand Picture Is Distorted – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Priced To Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 22,297 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP reported 0.03% stake. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 5.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn has invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hgk Asset Management Inc owns 34,879 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 20.24M shares. Alethea Management Limited Co accumulated 2,775 shares. Connable Office Inc accumulated 27,735 shares. Capital Research Glob Invsts reported 5.29 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Pzena Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2,170 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 250,949 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 3.43% or 365,877 shares. Sadoff Mngmt Ltd accumulated 21,568 shares. Moreover, First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division has 2.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 83,552 shares. Blackhill Cap Inc has invested 2.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).