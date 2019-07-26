As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Institute For Wealth Management Boosted Stake; As Nike (NKE) Share Price Declined, Myriad Asset Management LTD Boosted by $5.08 Million Its Stake

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 302.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 164,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22 million, up from 54,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $208.18. About 12.70 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.72. About 2.27M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gores Holdings Iii Inc by 121,680 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 126,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,957 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Appleton Prtn Ma has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,341 shares. Bailard, California-based fund reported 8,168 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar accumulated 6,095 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 232,699 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,046 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0.11% or 297,990 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1% or 1.86 million shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 91,061 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. 9,178 are owned by Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 162,442 were reported by Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 53,935 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 3.13 million shares stake. Icon Advisers Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 193,453 shares. Zeke Limited has invested 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Parnassus Fund 2nd Quarter Commentary – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Missed Earnings, The Robots Could Sell It, We’ll Buy At $77 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tower Ltd (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 75,150 shares. Professional Advisory Ser Incorporated stated it has 1,426 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd stated it has 3.59M shares or 4.07% of all its holdings. 33,145 were accumulated by Hikari Tsushin. Davis has invested 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Financial Architects stated it has 4.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burgundy Asset Management reported 1.27 million shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Rockland, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,670 shares. Shelton Mngmt has 1.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Woodstock Corp accumulated 62,646 shares or 2.13% of the stock. First Merchants Corp accumulated 2.2% or 71,705 shares. 269,837 are owned by Associated Banc. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc, New York-based fund reported 2,468 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mngmt has 83,566 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Do JPMorgan and Goldman Agree on Apple’s Stock Price? – Forbes” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trump Tweets On China Issues For Apple, Google – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.