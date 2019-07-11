As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Harvard Management Co Has Lowered Position; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Share Price Rose, Joho Capital Has Boosted Stake

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $184.29. About 886,585 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts: EstÃ©e Lauder’s Strength Isn’t Just Cosmetic – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Estee Lauder +5% after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Estee Lauder: Analysts Mostly Bullish On Q2 Results, Despite Weak Guidance – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. $1.52M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Demsey John on Thursday, January 31. $1.26M worth of stock was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44 million. The insider Polcer Gregory sold $7.04M. 98,262 shares valued at $14.96M were sold by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, February 7. On Wednesday, February 6 Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 29,366 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 12,760 shares. North Star Invest Management stated it has 170 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 1,751 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 488,648 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 28,094 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg invested in 0.53% or 560 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 3.02M shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.11% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Techs Inc has invested 0.29% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Central Asset Management Hldgs (Hk) Ltd invested 1.11% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division, Illinois-based fund reported 2,106 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 397,887 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Company stated it has 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,360 are owned by Maple Capital Mngmt.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.39M shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $172.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has 0.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 2.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,000 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,965 shares. Sterling Invest, Arizona-based fund reported 18,757 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability holds 173,526 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc holds 5.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 44,543 shares. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corp has invested 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nuveen Asset Limited Com reported 1.21 million shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Co reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Independent Invsts, a New York-based fund reported 374 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 1.75% or 3.58M shares. Rwwm Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sns Fincl Group Incorporated Limited Com has 68,305 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 60,864 shares.