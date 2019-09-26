As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Harvard Management Co Decreased Position by $71.58 Million; Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Position Maintained by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 165.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 5,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673,000, up from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 1.45M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 363,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 506,683 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.28M, down from 870,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $220.6. About 14.84 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple – Ugly Duckling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Apple Event Stirs Speculation; Zoom Posts a Bigger Profit – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Companies That Could Acquire Fitbit – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple in court over Irish tax bill – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 1,098 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,666 are held by Lathrop Mgmt. Moreover, Northeast Invest has 4.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dana Inv Advisors Inc has 1.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pacific Gru, a Washington-based fund reported 4,454 shares. Moreover, Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 146,947 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 614,438 shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Corporation Nj invested in 9,791 shares. Security Natl Trust Com holds 52,433 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.3% or 77,267 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Ser has 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 96,878 were accumulated by S&Co Inc. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 143,370 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,361 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 3.34 million shares or 0.99% of all its holdings.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 6,261 shares to 151,467 shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 35,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,324 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Town And Country Financial Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 32,449 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Street Corp accumulated 40.81 million shares. The Georgia-based Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.28% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has 0.22% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3.12M shares. Hm Payson & holds 42,942 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 2,678 shares. Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 41,334 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Ltd has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 4,708 shares stake. Hilltop accumulated 0.27% or 16,568 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Transamerica Financial Incorporated holds 0% or 7 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 36,005 shares or 0.08% of the stock.