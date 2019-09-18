As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake by $326,232; Moore Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) by $1.15 Million

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 44,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 263,326 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.04 million, down from 307,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 4.18M shares traded or 118.30% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 193,572 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.31 million, down from 195,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $220.11. About 15.94M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.44 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.