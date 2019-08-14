As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bouchey Financial Group LTD Has Decreased by $370,818 Its Stake; Beach Investment Counsel Decreased Position in Home Depot (HD) by $2.95 Million

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 86.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 2,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.33. About 3.78 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 01/05/2018 – Further evidence is mounting that Apple could be winding down production of the iPhone X

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 570,588 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $18.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell by 200,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.86 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,712 shares. Cypress Mngmt Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 64,507 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd reported 56,680 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa has 2,982 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Broderick Brian C stated it has 30,002 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Boston Rech Mgmt Inc reported 9,775 shares. Sunbelt Inc invested in 5,229 shares or 0.5% of the stock. 157,157 were reported by Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Orleans Capital La has 3.87% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 26,300 shares. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 5.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Savings Bank Trust Co Of Newtown reported 2.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stonehearth accumulated 1,350 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 4.58 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South State holds 2.25% or 114,974 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Management Group Inc reported 3.13M shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. 39,184 were reported by Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Co Dc. Nbw Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 58,746 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 1.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 73,181 shares. Moon Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 21,943 shares or 0% of the stock. Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) invested in 3.71% or 1.12 million shares. Southeast Asset Incorporated has 83,965 shares for 4.27% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Consulate has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,639 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 2.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvey Management reported 72,729 shares or 6.64% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advsr invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Dallas has 2,727 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.