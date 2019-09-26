As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shapiro Capital Management Trimmed Position; Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Stock Price Rose While Old Republic International Trimmed by $32.41 Million Its Holding

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 127,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.16M, down from 222,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $189.73. About 22,383 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE)

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc analyzed 85,901 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 633,126 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.31B, down from 719,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $993.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 28.23 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 68,000 shares to 363,200 shares, valued at $26.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 505,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 905,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.