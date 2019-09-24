As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Sarasin & Partners Llp Raised Holding by $8.68 Million; As Honeywell International (HON) Valuation Rose, Holder First Foundation Advisors Has Increased Its Position

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 6,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 26,652 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 million, up from 20,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $167.14. About 2.28 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 44,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 337,482 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.79 million, up from 293,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Limited Liability Co reported 3,000 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Prtn Limited Co has 3.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 379,037 shares. Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 359,570 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 158,886 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Hemenway Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.69% or 120,827 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 5.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca owns 41,183 shares or 6.82% of their US portfolio. Highland Management Limited has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Papp L Roy And Associates has 4.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank has invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 181,790 were reported by Kornitzer Management Ks. David R Rahn And Assoc holds 14,213 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Company Tn stated it has 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capstone Advsr Limited Company has 62,525 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 11,363 were accumulated by Tealwood Asset Mngmt.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 124,002 shares to 863,100 shares, valued at $84.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 591,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,827 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.41% or 12,129 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank Corporation accumulated 0.88% or 37,341 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cahill invested in 0.47% or 6,754 shares. Jacobs & Ca invested in 52,525 shares. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated invested in 619,561 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Starr Communication has 20,000 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) invested in 1.2% or 10,910 shares. First Natl Trust invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lc reported 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Renaissance Lc, a New York-based fund reported 303,500 shares. Bessemer Grp, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,887 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 869,006 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Assetmark stated it has 1,329 shares.

