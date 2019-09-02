As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Redmond Asset Management Decreased Stake; Fenimore Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Carmax (KMX) as Valuation Rose

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 43,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.03 million, up from 973,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 1.08M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 7,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,233 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 20,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT IS ACQUIRING DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE; 12/03/2018 – Apple bolsters news offering with Texture magazines app; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Junto Capital Management Limited Partnership has 1.47% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 367,384 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 72,385 shares. Magnetar Llc stated it has 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Dynamic Mngmt invested in 10,170 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 911,705 shares. Covington Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Company holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn reported 31,080 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Company holds 2.7% or 88,884 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 768,374 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 33,089 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 36,059 shares to 211,546 shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 44,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,260 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com by 8,567 shares to 24,742 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 24,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Css Limited Company Il has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,900 shares. Element Capital holds 0.05% or 8,406 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5.53% or 176,868 shares. 23,485 were accumulated by Wealth Planning Llc. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 761,502 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kopp Advsrs Lc has 1.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,336 shares. 138,985 are held by Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Argentiere Capital Ag owns 1.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,298 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 100,763 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 248,438 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications has invested 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Financial Pa has invested 2.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Opus reported 13,500 shares. 129,605 are held by Bender Robert &.