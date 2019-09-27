As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Cut Position; Citigroup Has Cut Stake in Electronic Arts (Call) (EA) by $6.27 Million

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (EA) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 62,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 165,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.77 million, down from 227,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $96.62. About 1.78 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 6,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 54,569 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80M, down from 61,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $219.89. About 16.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc (Put) by 410,000 shares to 610,000 shares, valued at $102.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 76,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67 million for 38.34 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Il reported 17,971 shares. Michigan-based Ally has invested 0.61% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Brinker invested in 0.03% or 7,910 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0.01% or 106,829 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 68,359 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 0.09% stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 10,468 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Lazard Asset Management Llc has 0.59% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 12,027 shares. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,206 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,960 shares. Jag Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.18% or 15,366 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 2.3% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 10,040 shares to 32,880 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).