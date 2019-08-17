As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Park Circle Co Has Decreased Holding by $945,000; As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Kornitzer Capital Management Cut by $9.09 Million Its Stake

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 171,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.35 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 20,795 shares to 283,125 shares, valued at $22.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).