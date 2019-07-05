As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake by $713,640; Punch & Associates Investment Management Trimmed Its Simulations Plus (SLP) Position as Market Value Rose

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 14,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 29,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 278,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 308,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 40,115 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 27.63% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,980 shares to 208,374 shares, valued at $13.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Elm Cap Group Inc by 144,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Mtg Opportunity Term (JLS).

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on July, 9. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. SLP’s profit will be $2.45 million for 51.98 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

