As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increased Position by $797,580; As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Greatmark Investment Partners Boosted by $802,974 Its Position

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 7,234 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 81,287 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 74,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Legal Challenges To HOS Revisions Likely, Regulations Expert Predicts – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “5 reasons why UPS will finally deliver outperformance for investors – MarketWatch” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Transparency And Personalization Are The Next Frontiers For Online Retailers, UPS Study Finds – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS® Healthcare Webinar Explores Innovations Impacting Hospital And Lab Logistics – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.