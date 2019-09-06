As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Ntv Asset Management Lifted Stake; Zwj Investment Counsel Has Cut Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $466,284 as Market Valuation Rose

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 9,490 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 13,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $136.92. About 1.29M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $213.31. About 11.31M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 196,319 shares to 379,327 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FMX vs. PEP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Segmental Results Drive Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.11B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas owns 198,081 shares. Mathes Com accumulated 28,845 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc invested 2.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Country Savings Bank reported 199,717 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability holds 20,916 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 14,380 shares. Connors Investor Ser, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 242,928 shares. Birmingham Mgmt Communications Incorporated Al reported 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited reported 6,432 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 0.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Payden And Rygel has 2.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Community Bancshares Of Raymore holds 1,770 shares. Navellier And stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).