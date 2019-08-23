As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Northwest Investment Counselors Raised Position by $472,689; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Cs Mckee LP Cut by $1.86 Million Its Holding

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $9.76 during the last trading session, reaching $202.7. About 34.32 million shares traded or 30.88% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 27/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Apple has been fortunate to be invited into classrooms all over the world. “They inspire us to create even better products” to help them unlock creative genius. #AppleEDUchat; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50 million, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 24.48 million shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,700 shares to 179,400 shares, valued at $19.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 178,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Tru owns 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,000 shares. Amer Tru Investment Advisors Lc has invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Merchants invested in 78,294 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd invested in 224,018 shares. 5.93M were reported by First Manhattan. Legal General Plc has 44.18M shares for 2.98% of their portfolio. Archon Prtn Ltd has invested 2.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wetherby Asset invested in 202,442 shares. Michigan-based Liberty Cap Mngmt has invested 1.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). R G Niederhoffer Capital Inc has invested 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hengehold Cap Management Lc accumulated 0.77% or 27,859 shares. Moody Bancorp Division has invested 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,090 shares. Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Tx has 46,864 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Advisors invested in 225,420 shares or 4.54% of the stock.