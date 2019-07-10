As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Northwest Investment Counselors Boosted Position; Contour Asset Management Holding in Zynga (ZNGA) Has Lifted as Share Price Rose

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 21.40 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.09 million, up from 19.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 12.95 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $203.06. About 12.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 0.87% or 75,150 shares. Neumann Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 3.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peconic Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 6,825 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 20,232 shares. Nomura Asset Management Comm owns 1.31 million shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Company owns 20,480 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa has 3,011 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Capital Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 12.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,925 are held by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc. Endowment Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.41% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 74,918 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 76,854 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $727,513 activity. 127,194 shares valued at $549,478 were sold by Ryan Jeffrey Miles on Friday, January 18.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc (Call) by 289,600 shares to 246,300 shares, valued at $17.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 50,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,602 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).