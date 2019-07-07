As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Northeast Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $968,058; As Wesco Intl (WCC) Stock Price Declined, Blue Harbour Group LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $16.20 Million

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 5,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,829 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.92 million, down from 267,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video)

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 305,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.99 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.54 million, up from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.39. About 311,660 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 500,000 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $130.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.99M shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WESCO International, Inc. Acquires OSRAM’s Sylvania Lighting Solutions – PRNewswire” on January 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WESCO International’s Drivers Are Steady In The Short Run – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Is WESCO International (WCC) a Good Value Investor Pick? – Zacks.com” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc Ser A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15,214 shares to 122,853 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.