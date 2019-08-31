As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Decreased Its Position by $945,000; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Increased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $680,355

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 37,320 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 31,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 117,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32 million, down from 122,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Bank Trust Division owns 8,721 shares. Hs Prtn Limited Co has invested 2.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Invest Limited Com holds 28,452 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Finemark Bankshares Trust holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 266,623 shares. Roanoke Asset Management Corp reported 2.14% stake. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 3.13M shares or 3.8% of the stock. Meyer Handelman owns 628,998 shares or 3.69% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Rech holds 0.32% or 8,500 shares. Ci Investments has invested 1.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.7% or 44,301 shares. Albion Finance Gp Ut holds 160,681 shares. Suncoast Equity Management holds 153,077 shares or 4% of its portfolio. Acr Alpine Capital Rech Ltd Liability owns 1.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120.32 million shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) stated it has 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Neumann Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.08% or 14,296 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Microsoft Stock Is a Relatively Safe Tech Stock to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 126,625 shares. Oak Associate Ltd Oh has invested 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,004 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Lc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 63,511 shares. Lifeplan Gru Incorporated holds 1,150 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has 3.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,642 shares. 376,442 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited. 21,956 were accumulated by Rdl Financial Inc. Covington Invest reported 2.15% stake. Condor Capital Mngmt reported 50,374 shares. California-based Pacific Global Management Communications has invested 3.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diker Management Ltd Com invested in 14,128 shares. Old Dominion Management Inc has 10,572 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 14,000 shares to 28,354 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).