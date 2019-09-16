As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Mount Vernon Associates Raised Position; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Valuation Rose, Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $2.71 Million

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 148.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 5,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 8,639 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 3,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $520.87. About 99,899 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 70.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 20,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,761 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65M, up from 28,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $219.95. About 9.97M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 25,285 shares to 56,265 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,711 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Perkins Coie Tru Communications owns 6 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 31,924 shares. Chicago Equity Limited owns 765 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Waddell & Reed Fincl has 0.55% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Covington Cap owns 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 33 shares. Conning owns 1,850 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 10,103 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv holds 10,328 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,555 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 75 shares. Tci Wealth reported 206 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 2.73% or 33,000 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp has 0.4% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2.77 million shares.

