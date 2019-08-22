As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Lakeview Capital Partners Has Increased Its Position; Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) Share Value Declined While Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Lowered Position

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 82,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 137,520 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Ladder Capital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 516,378 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (NYSE:ACRE) by 35,000 shares to 265,000 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

