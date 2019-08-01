As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, King Wealth Management Group Trimmed Holding by $2.05 Million; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Decreased Holding in Symantec (SYMC) as Market Value Declined

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 10,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 42,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 92.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 still marks a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 4.05M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 35c; 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.69 million for 25.64 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. 18,321 shares valued at $422,327 were sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush owns 10,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Alps Incorporated has 27,769 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Taconic Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 250,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Ci Investments accumulated 8.86 million shares. Allen Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 17,841 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Llc has invested 0.12% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 124,356 shares. Sun Life holds 0.01% or 1,091 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0.03% or 303,102 shares. Financial Ser has 525 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.06% or 66,000 shares. Illinois-based Channing Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.27% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% or 1.83M shares. Us Natl Bank De invested in 0.01% or 89,765 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 750,000 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $90.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,862 shares to 20,105 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).