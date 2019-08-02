As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Joel Isaacson & Company Raised Its Holding; Mai Wealth Advisors Cut Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake by $3.26 Million

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10578.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 95,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,109 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26 million, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 67,870 shares as the company's stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 9,579 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 77,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 4.52M shares traded or 61.69% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 11,263 shares stake. Highfields Limited Partnership reported 18.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wedgewood Partners holds 8.96% or 645,699 shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct owns 34,896 shares for 6.36% of their portfolio. Barry Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 53,386 shares. Stone Run Cap Lc invested in 3,788 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Gateway Advisory Llc has 4,986 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 79,309 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 2.66% or 3.74 million shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership owns 112,941 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Covington Capital holds 2.24% or 190,230 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 37,224 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Veritable LP reported 239,108 shares. Moreover, Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has 2.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 8.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,369 shares.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,770 shares to 4,031 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,965 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning invested in 18,010 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.03% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Hussman Strategic Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 1,100 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 67,804 are owned by Freestone Cap Hldg Limited Liability Corporation. 6,088 were reported by Telos Mngmt Inc. Rr Prtn LP reported 2.69% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Parkside Savings Bank & Trust reported 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Captrust Advisors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 35,282 shares. Shoker Counsel Incorporated reported 10,256 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 0.07% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 1,725 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 436,791 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cadence Mgmt Lc reported 29,219 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 1,797 shares to 3,320 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.13M for 12.15 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.