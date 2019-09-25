As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Ironwood Investment Counsel Boosted Position by $741,902; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Has Boosted Position

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 78.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 39,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 89,279 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66M, up from 49,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 3.20M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,481 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80M, up from 40,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 21.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 64,070 shares to 27,589 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,159 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Inc holds 38,842 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alyeska Lp reported 1.12% stake. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 11,387 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Llc reported 0.05% stake. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 20,419 shares. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Griffin Asset accumulated 210 shares. Kistler reported 742 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bath Savings has invested 0.36% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, South Texas Money Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 7,207 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 2,511 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd holds 6,471 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 215,526 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Sather Grp Inc accumulated 4.31% or 358,453 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation Advsr holds 68,280 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 109,866 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Investment House Ltd stated it has 5.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 688,889 shares. Moreover, Fundx Inv Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,723 shares. Community Trust Inv has 3.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 140,621 shares. Blume Capital reported 67,292 shares or 6.74% of all its holdings. Hugh Johnson Ltd Company owns 36,695 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart owns 48,086 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Stelac Advisory Services Lc has invested 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated accumulated 24,503 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited accumulated 172,934 shares. Moreover, Novare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 12.77% or 987,849 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 15,000 shares.

