As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Interocean Capital Lifted Its Holding by $2.11 Million; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shares Rose, Lonestar Capital Management Decreased by $2.80 Million Its Stake

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 11,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 239,752 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.54M, up from 228,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $203.74. About 30.82 million shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.31. About 1.50 million shares traded or 8.87% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 26/03/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares April 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS: APOLLO PERM-CAP VEHICLES GROWING FASTER THAN FUND BIZ; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO CEDE CLAIRE’S TO CREDITORS ELLIOTT, MONARCH; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares June 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 15/05/2018 – Apollo Management Holdings LP Exits Position in Urban One; 04/04/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO SAYS CO COMMENCED COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT UNIT IN AHMEDABAD; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S TALKS WITH MOMENTIVE SUITORS SAID TO BE IN EARLY STAGE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 199,649 shares. International Investors holds 0.03% or 2.08M shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fin Llc stated it has 76,454 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.3% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Hillhouse Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.19% or 161,437 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 11,343 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Prns has 0.05% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 24,000 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 10,097 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Co stated it has 8,128 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0.05% or 2.75M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 4,890 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hl Serv Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 10,400 shares.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 8,348 shares to 32,799 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Currencyshares British by 7,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,866 shares, and cut its stake in Bayer Ag F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr.