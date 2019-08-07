As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Hollencrest Securities Has Raised by $373,086 Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Lakeview Capital Partners Has Upped by $327,537 Its Holding

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Cap owns 25 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Family Tru holds 22,893 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Liability Co holds 3.29% or 81,749 shares in its portfolio. Blume Management stated it has 67,005 shares or 6.68% of all its holdings. Vista Cap Prns reported 3,672 shares. 18,550 are owned by Palouse. American Economic Planning Grp Inc Incorporated Inc Adv, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,737 shares. 151,844 were reported by Meyer Handelman Company. Moreover, Schwartz Counsel Inc has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 24.98 million shares. Drexel Morgan & Com holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,299 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 189,264 shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 1.22M shares. Ar Asset Mgmt accumulated 78,805 shares. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

