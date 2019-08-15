As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Oakworth Capital Has Decreased Stake by $428,652; Adams Asset Advisors Upped Stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by $850,060

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 2,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 79,309 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.07 million, down from 81,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $201.48. About 12.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IS SAID TO PLAN MTGS W/ APPLE, GOOGLE EXECS; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 23,282 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,615 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0% or 5,701 shares in its portfolio. First Corp In stated it has 375 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc accumulated 154,241 shares. James Inv Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Piedmont Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 748 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Yorktown Mgmt And Research reported 31,083 shares. Naples Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). 1.98 million were reported by Cooke Bieler Lp. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 3.33 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,341 shares to 62,811 shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 10,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,629 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

