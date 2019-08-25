As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Somerset Trust Company Increased Its Stake in Centene Del Com (CNC) by $421,721

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple CEO makes ‘good case’ against tariffs – Trump – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank Tru owns 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,368 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc invested in 1,150 shares or 0.07% of the stock. New York-based Etrade Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited owns 56,564 shares. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.11% or 46,100 shares. Blue Fincl Capital owns 94,364 shares for 9.41% of their portfolio. 42,296 were accumulated by Winfield Associate Inc. Holderness Invs accumulated 3.01% or 33,051 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 8,550 shares. First Trust Advsr LP reported 1.25M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 363,266 shares. Fenimore Asset Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ifrah Fincl Svcs stated it has 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 857,024 shares.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust by 2,933 shares to 8,918 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank, a Louisiana-based fund reported 5,068 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited accumulated 0.04% or 33,878 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 4,637 shares in its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited reported 0.35% stake. Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 5.03 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 2,287 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability. 4,059 are held by Charter Tru. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). M&T Bank & Trust accumulated 27,975 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 71,423 shares. Axon Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 17.54% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 0.19% or 703,396 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The, Japan-based fund reported 78,420 shares.