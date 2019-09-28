As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Leisure Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Davidson Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $873,456 as Market Value Rose

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 7,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 254,244 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.64 million, down from 261,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60M shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. holds 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 5,498 shares. Cape Ann State Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,899 shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 0.96% or 13,292 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.19% or 13,985 shares in its portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel owns 1,770 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca reported 46,242 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust has 101,105 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc invested in 0.45% or 256,037 shares. Altfest L J And Communications stated it has 17,468 shares. Bailard accumulated 173,549 shares. Connable Office reported 27,735 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 41,000 shares. Page Arthur B holds 22,301 shares. Ally Fincl holds 62,000 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Company has 2.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10.35 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England & Retirement Gru has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bell Bankshares holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,180 shares. Retail Bank has 1.10M shares. 2,886 are held by Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) owns 9,315 shares. Chem Bank has 1.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 78,320 shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 952 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cordasco Financial Net stated it has 379 shares. Washington-based Evergreen Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Federated Investors Pa holds 5.27 million shares. Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx reported 12,647 shares. 209,364 are held by Stephens Ar. Pinnacle Ltd Liability holds 0% or 23,844 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) holds 33,793 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $959.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutica (TKPYY) by 191,654 shares to 419,278 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (NASDAQ:SFM) by 112,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.