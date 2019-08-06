As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Trimmed Holding by $5.62 Million; Freshford Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Shutterfly (SFLY) by $7.27 Million

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 29,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39M shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 09/04/2018 – Jamf and Maryville University Offer Students a Unique Approach to Learning with a Modern Tool; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 181,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.17M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 873,285 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apollo Global Acquires Shutterfly: 2 Analyst Takes – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2019: SFLY,WTRH,UA,UAA,DE – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ SFLY, MDSO, TSS, EE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Nomura Holdings owns 127,136 shares. 25,500 were accumulated by Tudor Et Al. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 51,257 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 4,855 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 7,747 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 6,567 shares. Nine Masts Cap accumulated 719 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,016 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc stated it has 793 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 111 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 20,000 are held by Weiss Multi. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 585,173 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iconiq Cap Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 1,209 shares. Sather Fincl Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.15% or 3,920 shares in its portfolio. Locust Wood Capital Advisers accumulated 187,939 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 63,814 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 1.71 million shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 2.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Patten Group Inc holds 30,499 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,005 shares. 81,644 were reported by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 79,842 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio. Argyle Management Inc invested in 1,380 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intersect Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Llc holds 63,313 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 16,435 shares to 156,314 shares, valued at $23.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 35,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD).