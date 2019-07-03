As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Guild Investment Management Decreased by $1.74 Million Its Position; As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Share Price Declined, Shah Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 16.94M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 2.62 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 08/04/2018 – Douglas Busvine: Christian Sewing to become new CEO of Deutsche Bank; 11/05/2018 – 60PP: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – 38NA: DEUTSCHE BANK AG FRN: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/03/2018 – OCI NV OCI.AS : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 22.9 EUROS FROM 21.2 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK PLANS TO NAME HAMMONDS REPLACEMEMENT SHORTLY; 28/03/2018 – ELRINGKLINGER AG ZlLGn.DE : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank reviews structure of investment bank; 17/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG – NOTES WILL HAVE ISSUE PRICE OF 105% OF FACE AMOUNT OF NOTES; 26/03/2018 – eFinancialCareer: Sam Wisnia is leaving Deutsche Bank

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 5.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 116,445 shares. Welch Gru Ltd Com reported 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 2.72% or 468,986 shares in its portfolio. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Llc holds 105,224 shares or 5.16% of its portfolio. Korea Invest invested in 3.03% or 3.55M shares. Thompson owns 14,385 shares. 1.71M were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communication Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.31 million are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 373,322 shares. Assetmark has 0.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hallmark Cap Inc holds 136,363 shares. Shell Asset owns 530,766 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Financial Grp Inc Inc has 34,070 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd holds 0.03% or 174 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.91 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

