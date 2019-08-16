As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Buckingham Asset Management Has Increased Position; Biogen Com (BIIB) Shares Rose While Clean Yield Group Has Increased Position

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 10,313 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 7,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $227.63. About 850,029 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 16,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 120,405 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, up from 104,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88M shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 20/04/2018 – Apple goes negative for the year; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co Com by 46,875 shares to 11,985 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,849 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

