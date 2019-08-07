As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Birinyi Associates Has Trimmed by $816,480 Its Position; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Lowered Its Position

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 4,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 119,918 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78M, down from 124,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 14.37 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 18,065 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 1.02 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – Goldman Aims to Boost Business Managing Cash for Big Companies; 26/03/2018 – Goldman: Corporate profitability to jump to highest level in 11 years because of tax cut; 17/04/2018 – GS CFO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN ACTIVELY HARVESTING IN EQUITIES I&L; 06/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR COHN PLANS TO RESIGN -NEW YORK TIMES; 01/05/2018 – Integer at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 11; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Equity Offerings Rise 28% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH; 17/04/2018 – Cryptocurrency wallet Blockchain hires top Goldman Sachs exec to help it tap institutional clients; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN DISCLOSES BOB BOROUJERDI’S DEPARTURE IN MEMO TO STAFF

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.10 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.