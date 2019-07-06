As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Decreased Its Position; Laffer Investments Raised Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,489 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676.13M, up from 11,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 4.92 million shares traded or 95.91% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto In Process of Declaring Force Majeure on Certain Contracts; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells Winchester South to Whitehaven Coal for $200 Mln; 24/03/2018 – Trade tensions have risen significantly between the U.S. and China, but common sense will ultimately prevail between the two countries, according to the chief of major mining company Rio Tinto; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Shipments 80.3M Tons, Up 5% On-year; 15/03/2018 – Former Lazard Banker’s Home Said to Be Raided in Rio Tinto Probe; 22/05/2018 – Tina Davis: SCOOP: Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5bln deal to sell its stake in Grasberg mine, via @david_stringer &…; 18/04/2018 – Prices for aluminium raw material alumina surge after Rio Tinto force majeure; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS ASIC’S MOZAMBIQUE CHARGES `WHOLLY UNWARRANTED’; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Queensland asset to Whitehaven for $200 mln; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 29,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay; 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Ger Etf (HEWG) by 1,053 shares to 18,238 shares, valued at $473.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amg Capital Trust Ii (AATRL) by 700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,750 shares, and cut its stake in South Jersey Industries.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.67B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 2.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 54,842 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price stated it has 52,472 shares. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 335,009 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Regis Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.36% or 1.39 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1.87M shares. Harvey Inc reported 6.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Country Club Tru Co Na holds 44,496 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 223,101 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 15,296 were accumulated by Basswood Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Beacon Capital Mngmt reported 921 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd Liability reported 0.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Choate Inv Advsr holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 108,660 shares.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH) by 17,500 shares to 27,491 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 35,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM).