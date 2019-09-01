As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Harvard Management Co Lowered Its Position; Sfe Investment Counsel Maintains Holding in Applied Matls (AMAT)

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 388.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 24,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 31,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 6,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group, Iowa-based fund reported 8.89M shares. Moreover, Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiduciary Trust stated it has 3.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Main Street Rech Limited Liability Co has invested 3.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Intll Ca accumulated 39,391 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com has 1.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.55M shares. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 5.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 692,669 shares. Veritas Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5,996 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 9,773 are held by Jnba Financial Advsr. Augustine Asset Mgmt holds 7.64% or 60,580 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests Lc stated it has 247,157 shares. Griffin Asset reported 93,007 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Associated Banc reported 2.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Com Dc owns 39,184 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,607 shares to 88,540 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,371 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).